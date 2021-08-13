Villagers take to the streets to demonstrate following Asha’s death. Photo: Avantika Mehta
Raped, murdered, burnt to ash: story of a Dalit girl, 9, in modern Indian
- India abolished discrimination on the basis of caste in 1948, yet every day 10 Dalit, or untouchable, women and children are raped – and the problem is getting worse
- In the case of Asha, her body was forcibly cremated in an apparent move to hide the evidence. Campaigners allege that in many cases, even the police prefer not to know
