Hiroyuki Sanada (left) and Minami in a still from Minamata. Photo: American International Pictures Hiroyuki Sanada (left) and Minami in a still from Minamata. Photo: American International Pictures
Hiroyuki Sanada (left) and Minami in a still from Minamata. Photo: American International Pictures
Japan
This Week in Asia /  People

Johnny Depp’s new film about Minamata mercury poisoning divides opinion in Japanese town

  • The film stars Depp as photojournalist Eugene Smith, who travelled to Japan in the 1970s to document the devastating effects on residents
  • The local government, however, has withheld its support for an advanced screening of the film, citing ‘strong emotions in the community’

Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 11:26am, 14 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hiroyuki Sanada (left) and Minami in a still from Minamata. Photo: American International Pictures Hiroyuki Sanada (left) and Minami in a still from Minamata. Photo: American International Pictures
Hiroyuki Sanada (left) and Minami in a still from Minamata. Photo: American International Pictures
READ FULL ARTICLE