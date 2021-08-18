Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Mumbai. Photo: Getty Images
Kareena Kapoor: what the trolling of the Bollywood star over her son’s ‘Muslim’ name says about India’s interfaith marriage hang-ups
- Social media trolls are targeting the Bollywood star, a Hindu, after she named her second son after a 17th-century Muslim Mughal emperor
- The incident highlights how India’s debate over interfaith marriages has become increasingly toxic under the ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party and its ‘Love Jihad’ legislation
Topic | Social media
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Mumbai. Photo: Getty Images