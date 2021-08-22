Hundreds of Afghan citizens are evacuated on an US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III airplane after the fall of Kabul. Photo: DPA
Afghan refugees in India and Indonesia speak out: ‘am I a human or not?’
- Aasad’s 5-year-old brother was beaten to death; Bibi fled her teaching work when the Taliban came after her; Sahil got one of the last planes out of Kabul. Now they are safe but are haunted by thoughts of what is to come for those they left behind
- More than 14,000 Afghans have settled in the Indian capital of New Delhi and 8,000 are estimated to be in Indonesia. Here are some of their stories
Topic | Afghanistan
Hundreds of Afghan citizens are evacuated on an US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III airplane after the fall of Kabul. Photo: DPA