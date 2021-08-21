Iqra Altaf, 25. “I am happy that our youth is taking a stand against social evils like the dowry system,” she says. Photo: Adil Amin Akhoon
The Kashmir village that put an end to domestic violence by banning dowries
- The dowry system was made illegal across India in 1961, yet remains in widespread use, and disagreements over the payments often lead to violence
- In Kashmir, where women have been set on fire in dowry disputes, the traditional village of Baba Wayil has taken a stand
Topic | India
Iqra Altaf, 25. “I am happy that our youth is taking a stand against social evils like the dowry system,” she says. Photo: Adil Amin Akhoon