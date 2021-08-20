The number of new infections has shown little signing of slowing in Tokyo and nationwide, placing an increased strain on health care systems. Photo: AFP
Tokyo schoolchildren will attend Paralympics despite surging Covid-19 cases overwhelming hospitals
- On Thursday, more than 25,000 new infections were reported nationwide for the first time. New daily highs were also recorded in 22 of Japan’s 47 prefectures
- The burden on Tokyo’s health care system this week led to the death of a baby born prematurely to a woman who was isolating at home due to a shortage of hospital beds
Knowledge | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
