Evan and Nathan Hudojo, victims of the 2018 suicide attacks in Surabaya, Indonesia. Photo: Instagram
Indonesian mother forgives teen suicide bombers who killed her sons: ‘they were victims, too’
- Wenny Angelina Hudojo’s heart was broken after an Isis-linked church bombing killed her sons, but she doesn’t blame the teenagers who blew themselves up
- They were carrying out orders from their father, a trend analysts say is likely to repeat as militants see benefits in keeping plans in the family and being martyred together
Topic | Indonesia
Evan and Nathan Hudojo, victims of the 2018 suicide attacks in Surabaya, Indonesia. Photo: Instagram