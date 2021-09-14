Actress Arci Munoz is also a member of the Philippine air force reserves. Photo: Internet Actress Arci Munoz is also a member of the Philippine air force reserves. Photo: Internet
Actress Arci Munoz is also a member of the Philippine air force reserves. Photo: Internet
This Week in Asia /  People

Filipino beauty queens: a new weapon in war on communism

  • In the Philippines, beauty queens don’t just wear swimsuits and talk about world peace, they’re being used as weapons against the world’s longest running communist insurgency
  • As part of operation ‘Magdalena Mission’ they are using their social media clout to lure young ladies away from the temptations of armed revolution. But critics say sinister motives lurk behind the pretty smiles

Topic |   The Philippines
Geela Garcia

Updated: 9:51am, 14 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Actress Arci Munoz is also a member of the Philippine air force reserves. Photo: Internet Actress Arci Munoz is also a member of the Philippine air force reserves. Photo: Internet
Actress Arci Munoz is also a member of the Philippine air force reserves. Photo: Internet
READ FULL ARTICLE