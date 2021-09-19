Filipino migrant workers in Hong Kong. Photo: AP Filipino migrant workers in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Filipino migrant workers in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Could a Singapore scheme for domestic workers be a model for changing Hong Kong’s live-in rule for helpers?

  • Under Singapore’s Household Services Scheme, foreign workers can be employed by companies instead of households, meaning they are no longer trapped in their employer’s house round the clock
  • Workers benefit from more freedom, regular hours, better pay and better protection, but are not allowed to care for children or the elderly. But advocates say it’s no magic fix: workers must still pay agencies and aren’t free to change jobs

Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 9:00am, 19 Sep, 2021

