Filipino migrant workers in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Could a Singapore scheme for domestic workers be a model for changing Hong Kong’s live-in rule for helpers?
- Under Singapore’s Household Services Scheme, foreign workers can be employed by companies instead of households, meaning they are no longer trapped in their employer’s house round the clock
- Workers benefit from more freedom, regular hours, better pay and better protection, but are not allowed to care for children or the elderly. But advocates say it’s no magic fix: workers must still pay agencies and aren’t free to change jobs
