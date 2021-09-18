Students and their parents leave a private after-school education session in the Haidan district of Beijing. Photo: AFP
A lesson for Hong Kong, Singapore in mainland China’s crackdown on the tutoring industry?
- In reining in the US$38 billion industry Beijing is seeking greater equality, less pressure for children and – with an eye on the falling birth rate – lower costs for parents
- Whether others follow suit looks doubtful. A similar move by South Korea in the 1980s only drove tutoring underground. Besides, some say the problem is not the tutoring but a cultural emphasis on academic achievement and a fear of ‘falling behind’
Topic | Education
Students and their parents leave a private after-school education session in the Haidan district of Beijing. Photo: AFP