A scene from the music video of LALISA, the first solo single by Blackpink's Lisa Manoban. Photo: YouTube
Thais can’t get enough of Blackpink Lisa’s favourite meatballs from Buriram
- Vendors in Lisa’s hometown who were struggling during Covid-19 are seeing a boom after she raved about them in a talk show promoting her solo single LALISA
- Demand for traditional Thai dress has also reportedly picked up, while PM Prayuth has thanked the K-pop star for introducing Thai culture to the world
