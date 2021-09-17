A scene from the music video of LALISA, the first solo single by Blackpink's Lisa Manoban. Photo: YouTube A scene from the music video of LALISA, the first solo single by Blackpink's Lisa Manoban. Photo: YouTube
A scene from the music video of LALISA, the first solo single by Blackpink's Lisa Manoban. Photo: YouTube
Blackpink
This Week in Asia /  People

Thais can’t get enough of Blackpink Lisa’s favourite meatballs from Buriram

  • Vendors in Lisa’s hometown who were struggling during Covid-19 are seeing a boom after she raved about them in a talk show promoting her solo single LALISA
  • Demand for traditional Thai dress has also reportedly picked up, while PM Prayuth has thanked the K-pop star for introducing Thai culture to the world

Topic |   Blackpink
Jitsiree Thongnoi
Jitsiree Thongnoi

Updated: 6:04pm, 17 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A scene from the music video of LALISA, the first solo single by Blackpink's Lisa Manoban. Photo: YouTube A scene from the music video of LALISA, the first solo single by Blackpink's Lisa Manoban. Photo: YouTube
A scene from the music video of LALISA, the first solo single by Blackpink's Lisa Manoban. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE