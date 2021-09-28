Some 70 per cent of Filipinos told a recent survey they had bought something after it was endorsed by a social media influencer. Photo: EPA
Philippine taxman probes 250 social media stars, seeking revenue for Covid-19 battered economy
- The Philippines has launched an investigation into 250 social media stars, ‘clarifying’ their tax obligations and warning them that freebies received in return for promotional services are also liable to tax
- As it seeks to revive its Covid-battered economy, Manila also plans to raise taxes on offshore gaming companies, or Pogos, but critics say a focus on the country’s billionaires would be more bountiful
Topic | Social media
Some 70 per cent of Filipinos told a recent survey they had bought something after it was endorsed by a social media influencer. Photo: EPA