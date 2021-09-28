Kei Komuro, the boyfriend of Japanese Princess Mako, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York before his flight to Japan ahead of the couple’s wedding. Photo: AFP
Japan’s media frenzy over Princess Mako’s fiancé Kei Komuro has shades of Harry and Meghan
- Lights, cameras, helicopters: the return of Kei Komuro from his law studies in the United States has set off a media circus ahead of his marriage to Princess Mako, who is giving up her royal title to live with him in America
- As the tabloids, briefly diverted by the groom-to-be’s haircut, peddle innuendo about his family’s finances and claims about a royal crisis, some see uncomfortable parallels with the UK’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
