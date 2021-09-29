Supun Thilina Kellapatha and his family arrive in Toronto, Canada, as refugees on September 28, 2021. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong asylum-seeker family who housed Edward Snowden embrace new life as Canadian permanent residents
- Sri Lankan family who had sheltered US whistle-blower Edward Snowden in Hong Kong landed in Canada as privately sponsored refugees
- Refugee claims with the Canadian government had been filed on their behalf in January 2017
Topic | Canada
Supun Thilina Kellapatha and his family arrive in Toronto, Canada, as refugees on September 28, 2021. Photo: AFP