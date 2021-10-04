A supporter of Manny Pacquiao carries a banner as he files for candidacy for president on October 1, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Can Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquaio fight corruption? Some OFW voters are doubtful
- Pacquaio has left behind an illustrious career to run for president – but some fans say they can’t see him as ‘anything more than a boxer’
- Overseas voters are sceptical over his ability to stamp out longstanding corruption issues, while others cite disbelief over his 22-point plan for reforms
