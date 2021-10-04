A supporter of Manny Pacquiao carries a banner as he files for candidacy for president on October 1, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE A supporter of Manny Pacquiao carries a banner as he files for candidacy for president on October 1, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
A supporter of Manny Pacquiao carries a banner as he files for candidacy for president on October 1, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
This Week in Asia /  People

Can Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquaio fight corruption? Some OFW voters are doubtful

  • Pacquaio has left behind an illustrious career to run for president – but some fans say they can’t see him as ‘anything more than a boxer’
  • Overseas voters are sceptical over his ability to stamp out longstanding corruption issues, while others cite disbelief over his 22-point plan for reforms

Topic |   The Philippines
Marielle Descalsota
Marielle Descalsota

Updated: 4:55pm, 4 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A supporter of Manny Pacquiao carries a banner as he files for candidacy for president on October 1, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE A supporter of Manny Pacquiao carries a banner as he files for candidacy for president on October 1, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
A supporter of Manny Pacquiao carries a banner as he files for candidacy for president on October 1, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE