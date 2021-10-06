Police in Tokyo are searching for two men who assaulted and robbed a Chinese businessman of nearly US$1 million. File photo: AP
Attack on Chinese businessman in Japan prompts hunt for alleged assailants
- A trading firm owner in Tokyo told police two Chinese-speaking men assaulted him and later took off with US$985,600
- The case is the latest in a number of abduction and ransom incidents involving the Chinese community in Japan in recent years
