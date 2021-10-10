A 14-year-old girl who has started homebased tailoring work subcontracted by factories during the pandemic. Photo: Shamsheer Yousaf
In India’s T-shirt factory of the world, Covid-19 puts clock back 20 years on child labour
- The garment hub of Tiruppur in India employs 700,000 and exports up to US$4 billion annually to global brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Zara, and Gap
- Until recently, it had been making progress in eliminating child labour. Then Covid-19 came along
Topic | Human rights
