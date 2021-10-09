Maria Ressa was the first Filipino to win the Nobel Peace Prize and the first woman to be honoured this year. File photo: Reuters
Maria Ressa’s Nobel Peace Prize win: President Duterte silent as Philippine journalists rejoice
- Maria Ressa, who co-founded news website Rappler, won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday along with Russia’s Dmitry Muratov
- Veteran journalist Ressa, the first Filipino to win a Nobel Prize, is a vocal critic of President Rodrigo Duterte
Topic | The Philippines
Maria Ressa was the first Filipino to win the Nobel Peace Prize and the first woman to be honoured this year. File photo: Reuters