Imam Mulyana seen in a screengrab taken from a WhatsApp video. Photo: Handout
Indonesian police seize ‘Mother of Satan’ explosives from West Java mountain hideout after terrorist convict’s confession
- Imam Mulyana, a former member of an Islamic State affiliate in Indonesia, revealed that 35kg of TATP had been buried in West Java
- Police said the discovery, which came days before the 19th anniversary of the Bali bombings, showed the country’s deradicalisation efforts were working
