Imam Mulyana seen in a screengrab taken from a WhatsApp video. Photo: Handout Imam Mulyana seen in a screengrab taken from a WhatsApp video. Photo: Handout
Imam Mulyana seen in a screengrab taken from a WhatsApp video. Photo: Handout
Indonesia
This Week in Asia /  People

Indonesian police seize ‘Mother of Satan’ explosives from West Java mountain hideout after terrorist convict’s confession

  • Imam Mulyana, a former member of an Islamic State affiliate in Indonesia, revealed that 35kg of TATP had been buried in West Java
  • Police said the discovery, which came days before the 19th anniversary of the Bali bombings, showed the country’s deradicalisation efforts were working

Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew
Amy Chew

Updated: 9:00am, 12 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Imam Mulyana seen in a screengrab taken from a WhatsApp video. Photo: Handout Imam Mulyana seen in a screengrab taken from a WhatsApp video. Photo: Handout
Imam Mulyana seen in a screengrab taken from a WhatsApp video. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE