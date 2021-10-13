In recent murder cases killers have bought snakes from charmers to use on their victims. File photo In recent murder cases killers have bought snakes from charmers to use on their victims. File photo
India
Death by snakebite: new murder weapon of choice in India

  • There’s a disturbing new trend in which cold-blooded killers provoke venomous snakes into biting their victims to make their deaths look accidental, courts warn
  • In the latest such case, a man starved a cobra for a week before unleashing it on his heavily sedated wife. His previous attempt, with a viper, failed

Amrit Dhillon
Updated: 10:00am, 13 Oct, 2021

