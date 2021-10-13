In recent murder cases killers have bought snakes from charmers to use on their victims. File photo
Death by snakebite: new murder weapon of choice in India
- There’s a disturbing new trend in which cold-blooded killers provoke venomous snakes into biting their victims to make their deaths look accidental, courts warn
- In the latest such case, a man starved a cobra for a week before unleashing it on his heavily sedated wife. His previous attempt, with a viper, failed
Topic | India
