Dr Raymond Yuen, a family physician for more than 30 years, died of Covid-19 complications on Oct 9. Yuen ran the Hosanna Medical Centre, a clinic in MacPherson. Dr Raymond Yuen, a family physician for more than 30 years, died of Covid-19 complications on Oct 9. Yuen ran the Hosanna Medical Centre, a clinic in MacPherson.
Dr Raymond Yuen, a family physician for more than 30 years, died of Covid-19 complications on Oct 9. Yuen ran the Hosanna Medical Centre, a clinic in MacPherson.
This Week in Asia /  People

Hong Kong-born Singaporean doctor who died from Covid-19 remembered for going beyond call of duty

  • Raymond Yuen, who moved to Singapore three decades ago, charged low fees to elderly and low-income residents, and held Christian fellowship meetings to support cancer patients
  • The 65-year-old GP’s death came as a shock as he had no known medical conditions and there was no evidence he had been infected by a patient at his clinic

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Cyril Ip
Cyril Ip

Updated: 7:43pm, 13 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Dr Raymond Yuen, a family physician for more than 30 years, died of Covid-19 complications on Oct 9. Yuen ran the Hosanna Medical Centre, a clinic in MacPherson. Dr Raymond Yuen, a family physician for more than 30 years, died of Covid-19 complications on Oct 9. Yuen ran the Hosanna Medical Centre, a clinic in MacPherson.
Dr Raymond Yuen, a family physician for more than 30 years, died of Covid-19 complications on Oct 9. Yuen ran the Hosanna Medical Centre, a clinic in MacPherson.
READ FULL ARTICLE