Dr Raymond Yuen, a family physician for more than 30 years, died of Covid-19 complications on Oct 9. Yuen ran the Hosanna Medical Centre, a clinic in MacPherson.
Hong Kong-born Singaporean doctor who died from Covid-19 remembered for going beyond call of duty
- Raymond Yuen, who moved to Singapore three decades ago, charged low fees to elderly and low-income residents, and held Christian fellowship meetings to support cancer patients
- The 65-year-old GP’s death came as a shock as he had no known medical conditions and there was no evidence he had been infected by a patient at his clinic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Dr Raymond Yuen, a family physician for more than 30 years, died of Covid-19 complications on Oct 9. Yuen ran the Hosanna Medical Centre, a clinic in MacPherson.