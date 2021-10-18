The gates of the Vietnamese refugee camp on Singapore's Hawkins Road while it was still operational and Lea Tran seen during her time there. Photo: Handout
‘Heaven on Earth’: Singapore’s Vietnamese refugee camp at Hawkins Road remembered
- Between 1978 and 1996, more than 30,000 Vietnamese refugees spent time at a former military barracks in the city state converted into a temporary refuge
- Access to the area where the camp used to be is now restricted, but former occupants still remember it fondly as a springboard to their new lives overseas
Topic | Vietnam
The gates of the Vietnamese refugee camp on Singapore's Hawkins Road while it was still operational and Lea Tran seen during her time there. Photo: Handout