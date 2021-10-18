Malaysian transgender cosmetics entrepreneur Nur Sajat has hinted she is now in Australia. Photo: Instagram
Malaysian transgender tycoon Nur Sajat granted asylum
- The cosmetics millionaire hints on Instagram that she is now in Australia, adding that she is ‘happy and free’ and planning a new shop
- She had fled Malaysia, where she faced a blasphemy charge for cross-dressing, and had recently been spotted in Thailand. Activists say it’s a sad day for Malaysia, which was recently voted on to the UN’s human rights body
Topic | LGBT
Malaysian transgender cosmetics entrepreneur Nur Sajat has hinted she is now in Australia. Photo: Instagram