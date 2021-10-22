Vishal Jood, who was asked to leave Australia after being linked to attacks on the Sikh community. Photo: Twitter Vishal Jood, who was asked to leave Australia after being linked to attacks on the Sikh community. Photo: Twitter
Why did a Hindu who attacked Sikhs in Australia receive a hero’s welcome in Modi’s India?

  • International student Vishal Jood was asked to leave Australia after being linked to a series of attacks on Sikhs. Rather than opprobrium, on his return he was greeted by a roadshow and politicians calling him a patriot
  • Critics who accuse prime minister Narendra Modi’s BJP party of fuelling Hindu nationalism in India warn Jood’s case shows how the problem has spread to overseas diasporas

Topic |   Racism and prejudice
Sonia Sarkar

Updated: 7:59pm, 22 Oct, 2021

