Singapore is transitioning to living with Covid-19. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong and Singapore still attractive to expats despite exodus
- Foreign professionals have been leaving the two cities due to factors such as Covid-19 restrictions and Hong Kong’s national security law
- While insiders say the pain will be temporary, Hong Kong and Singapore face new challenges in luring talent amid a rise in remote working and growing nativism among locals
