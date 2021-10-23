Singapore is transitioning to living with Covid-19. Photo: Bloomberg Singapore is transitioning to living with Covid-19. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong and Singapore still attractive to expats despite exodus

  • Foreign professionals have been leaving the two cities due to factors such as Covid-19 restrictions and Hong Kong’s national security law
  • While insiders say the pain will be temporary, Hong Kong and Singapore face new challenges in luring talent amid a rise in remote working and growing nativism among locals

Jobs
Kok XinghuiDewey Sim
Kok Xinghui in Singapore and Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 12:00pm, 23 Oct, 2021

