Japan’s Princess Mako is set to relinquish her royal title after her marriage. File photo: AFP Japan’s Princess Mako is set to relinquish her royal title after her marriage. File photo: AFP
Royalty
Japan’s Princess Mako’s low-key wedding is unlike lavish royal unions Asia has seen, from Malaysia to Brunei

  • The controversy over her wedding is a far cry from the frenzy over other royal unions, such as Charles and Diana’s and that of Malaysia’s Kelantan sultan to a Russian beauty queen
  • Asia’s continued fascination with royal lives comes from ‘a mixture of nostalgia, nationalism and celebrity worship’, and their mostly apolitical roles, observers say

Ushar Daniele
Updated: 7:29am, 26 Oct, 2021

