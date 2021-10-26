Japan’s Princess Mako and her now husband Kei Komuro pictured in 2017. Photo: AFP Japan’s Princess Mako and her now husband Kei Komuro pictured in 2017. Photo: AFP
Japan’s Princess Mako and her now husband Kei Komuro pictured in 2017. Photo: AFP
Japan
This Week in Asia /  People

Japan’s Princess Mako finally marries university sweetheart Kei Komuro, leaves world’s oldest monarchy

  • The low-key affair involved no elaborate ceremony, reception banquet or other rituals, with the nuptials only being officiated on paper
  • Marrying a commoner means Mako must now leave the imperial family and she has turned down a conventional US$1.35 million gift for doing so

Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk and Julian Ryall in Tokyo

Updated: 11:18am, 26 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan’s Princess Mako and her now husband Kei Komuro pictured in 2017. Photo: AFP Japan’s Princess Mako and her now husband Kei Komuro pictured in 2017. Photo: AFP
Japan’s Princess Mako and her now husband Kei Komuro pictured in 2017. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE