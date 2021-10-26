Former Japanese princess Mako and her husband Kei Komuro attend a news conference at a Tokyo hotel on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
After low-key royal wedding, Japan’s ex-princess Mako and husband Kei Komuro pledge to overcome challenges together
- In a 10-minute news conference at a Tokyo hotel on Tuesday, the former princess defended her decision to go ahead with the controversial marriage
- Kei Komuro said he loved Mako and would ‘do whatever possible’ to conclude the financial dispute involving his mother that had delayed the couple’s union
Topic | Japan
Former Japanese princess Mako and her husband Kei Komuro attend a news conference at a Tokyo hotel on Tuesday. Photo: AFP