After low-key royal wedding, Japan’s ex-princess Mako and husband Kei Komuro pledge to overcome challenges together

  • In a 10-minute news conference at a Tokyo hotel on Tuesday, the former princess defended her decision to go ahead with the controversial marriage
  • Kei Komuro said he loved Mako and would ‘do whatever possible’ to conclude the financial dispute involving his mother that had delayed the couple’s union

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 5:25pm, 26 Oct, 2021

Former Japanese princess Mako and her husband Kei Komuro attend a news conference at a Tokyo hotel on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
