Sukmawati Sukarnoputri’s conversion to Hinduism took place in Bali, Indonesia, on October 26, 2021. Photo: The Sukarno Center/Handout
Sukmawati, daughter of Indonesia’s Sukarno gives up Islam, embraces Hinduism in conversion ‘with no obstacles’
- The move by Sukmawati Sukarnoputri would be considered blasphemous in other Muslim-majority nations
- The conversion has attracted interest from Hindu nationalists, with one Indian website linking the event to an ancient prophecy involving a priest restoring glory to the religion
