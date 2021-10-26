Sukmawati Sukarnoputri’s conversion to Hinduism took place in Bali, Indonesia, on October 26, 2021. Photo: The Sukarno Center/Handout Sukmawati Sukarnoputri’s conversion to Hinduism took place in Bali, Indonesia, on October 26, 2021. Photo: The Sukarno Center/Handout
Sukmawati Sukarnoputri’s conversion to Hinduism took place in Bali, Indonesia, on October 26, 2021. Photo: The Sukarno Center/Handout
Sukmawati, daughter of Indonesia’s Sukarno gives up Islam, embraces Hinduism in conversion ‘with no obstacles’

  • The move by Sukmawati Sukarnoputri would be considered blasphemous in other Muslim-majority nations
  • The conversion has attracted interest from Hindu nationalists, with one Indian website linking the event to an ancient prophecy involving a priest restoring glory to the religion

Resty Woro Yuniar
Updated: 7:59pm, 26 Oct, 2021

