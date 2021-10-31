The Sehati Animal Sanctuary gives sanctuary to almost 300 animals – mostly chickens, goats, rabbits and sheep, plus a few stray cats and dogs. Photo: Handout
This Indonesian sanctuary is changing minds on animal rights, one pig at a time
- In Indonesia, where animal rights is a relatively new concept, the Sehati Animal Sanctuary on Sumatra island is unique
- Set up by a couple who pawned their jewellery to save farm animals from the chop, its mission is to speak up for living beings that lack a voice
