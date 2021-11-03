Indonesian Aji Proyogo died after jumping into the sea with Brando Brayend Tewuh in an attempt to escape the fishing boat. He is in the foreground with brown boots and longish hair. Photo: Handout
Indonesian jumped ship in Somali waters to escape abuse on Chinese fishing vessel: survivor recalls death and violence at sea
- Brando Brayend Tewuh made a desperate escape attempt after suffering abuse and watching workers die on vessels belonging to the Liao Dong Yu fleet
- He tells This Week in Asia he saw men being beaten until they bled and some knocked overboard in accidents, their bodies sometimes never recovered
