Kim Seon-ho and Shin Min-a in ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’.
How Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star Kim Seon-ho and other South Korean celebrities are cancelling cancel culture, one scandal at a time
- The career of the 2 Days & 1 Night star looked to be over when an anonymous online post claimed he had dropped his girlfriend after demanding she abort their baby. Fans and sponsors abandoned him, and film work dried up
- Yet after similarly anonymous sources put his side of the story across, his career came back to life – in what critics say is a cautionary tale of the excesses of cancel culture
Topic | Fame and celebrity
