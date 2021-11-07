The Arakkal Kettu Museum is the former residence of the Arakkal royal family. Photo: Handout
Two Indian families are fighting over 19th century shipping magnate’s US$1 billion fortune and Saudi Arabia doesn’t know who to give it to
- Two Indian families, who live within a few miles of each other in Kerala, both claim to be the rightful heirs of the 19th century Muslim spice trader Mayankutty Keyi, who built a guest house for pilgrims to Mecca
- The money has been lying in a coffer for decades as neither the Saudi nor Indian governments seem able to adjudicate between the claims of the 1,500-strong Keyi family and the formerly royal Arakkals
India
