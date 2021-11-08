Canon was allegedly seized from the Kimo Resort off Sumatra island by local government officials as part of a drive to ensure tourist facilities are sharia compliant. Photo: Instagram
In Indonesia, a pet dog’s death goes viral, sparking debate on ‘halal’ tourism
- #JusticeForCanon trended on social media after the animal died when Aceh province officials seized it as part of a drive to ensure tourist facilities are sharia compliant
- Indonesia is hoping to boost its economy by promoting Muslim-friendly travel, but the incident highlights confusion over the meaning of ‘halal tourism’. Even the local police chief says he needs to ‘investigate’ the concept
Topic | Tourism
