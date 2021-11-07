Solar Scholars Cyrel Bajen and Jeric Sembrero design and assemble “TekPaks” or portable solar generators. Photo: Geela Garcia
Eight years on, Typhoon Haiyan’s young Philippine survivors have grown up and joined the climate change battle
- Thousands were killed and millions displaced when the storm, one of the most powerful in recorded history, hit the Philippines in 2013
- Today, some of the young survivors have become ‘Solar Scholars’, assembling and installing portable generators in remote communities to give disaster-prone areas a source of backup power – and promote the renewable energy cause
