Solar Scholars Cyrel Bajen and Jeric Sembrero design and assemble “TekPaks” or portable solar generators. Photo: Geela Garcia Solar Scholars Cyrel Bajen and Jeric Sembrero design and assemble “TekPaks” or portable solar generators. Photo: Geela Garcia
Solar Scholars Cyrel Bajen and Jeric Sembrero design and assemble “TekPaks” or portable solar generators. Photo: Geela Garcia
This Week in Asia /  People

Eight years on, Typhoon Haiyan’s young Philippine survivors have grown up and joined the climate change battle

  • Thousands were killed and millions displaced when the storm, one of the most powerful in recorded history, hit the Philippines in 2013
  • Today, some of the young survivors have become ‘Solar Scholars’, assembling and installing portable generators in remote communities to give disaster-prone areas a source of backup power – and promote the renewable energy cause

Topic |   Climate change
Geela Garcia

Updated: 9:30am, 7 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Solar Scholars Cyrel Bajen and Jeric Sembrero design and assemble “TekPaks” or portable solar generators. Photo: Geela Garcia Solar Scholars Cyrel Bajen and Jeric Sembrero design and assemble “TekPaks” or portable solar generators. Photo: Geela Garcia
Solar Scholars Cyrel Bajen and Jeric Sembrero design and assemble “TekPaks” or portable solar generators. Photo: Geela Garcia
READ FULL ARTICLE