As Malaysia’s bumiputra policy turns 50, citizens debate impact of affirmative action

  • The New Economic Policy, which seeks to eradicate poverty among the majority Malay population, has become entrenched in politics since its introduction in 1971
  • But five decades on, economic inequality has only deepened, leading even bumiputra beneficiaries to question a policy that experts say is in dire need of reforms

Hadi AzmiUshar Daniele
Hadi Azmi and Ushar Daniele

Updated: 8:00am, 6 Nov, 2021

A worker pushes empty crates at a fruit market in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
