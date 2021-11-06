A worker pushes empty crates at a fruit market in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
As Malaysia’s bumiputra policy turns 50, citizens debate impact of affirmative action
- The New Economic Policy, which seeks to eradicate poverty among the majority Malay population, has become entrenched in politics since its introduction in 1971
- But five decades on, economic inequality has only deepened, leading even bumiputra beneficiaries to question a policy that experts say is in dire need of reforms
