Police cordon off an area of a Tokyo train station following a knife and arson attack on October 31. Photo: Twitter/@siz33 via Reuters
Japan on alert for copycat Joker attacks after man sets fire to train carriage
- A 69-year-old was arrested on Monday for allegedly starting a fire on a bullet train travelling between Kumamoto and Shin-Yatsuhiro stations on Kyushu island
- He reportedly told police he ‘wanted to imitate’ an attack on October 31 by a man dressed as comic book supervillain the Joker that injured 17 people
Topic | Japan
Police cordon off an area of a Tokyo train station following a knife and arson attack on October 31. Photo: Twitter/@siz33 via Reuters