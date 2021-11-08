Police cordon off an area of a Tokyo train station following a knife and arson attack on October 31. Photo: Twitter/@siz33 via Reuters Police cordon off an area of a Tokyo train station following a knife and arson attack on October 31. Photo: Twitter/@siz33 via Reuters
Police cordon off an area of a Tokyo train station following a knife and arson attack on October 31. Photo: Twitter/@siz33 via Reuters
Japan on alert for copycat Joker attacks after man sets fire to train carriage

  • A 69-year-old was arrested on Monday for allegedly starting a fire on a bullet train travelling between Kumamoto and Shin-Yatsuhiro stations on Kyushu island
  • He reportedly told police he ‘wanted to imitate’ an attack on October 31 by a man dressed as comic book supervillain the Joker that injured 17 people

Julian Ryall
Updated: 5:00pm, 8 Nov, 2021

