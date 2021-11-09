Mukesh Ambani, centre, with his wife and family members in India in 2018. Photo: AP Mukesh Ambani, centre, with his wife and family members in India in 2018. Photo: AP
Mukesh Ambani, centre, with his wife and family members in India in 2018. Photo: AP
Why are Mukesh Ambani and family rumoured to be moving to Britain?

  • The multibillionaire’s company Reliance Industries said speculation he and his family would move to a US$77 million English country estate was ‘baseless’
  • But he wouldn’t be the first wealthy Indian to relocate – nearly 5,000 millionaires left India last year alone, according to a recent report

Neeta Lal
Neeta Lal in New Delhi

Updated: 1:36pm, 9 Nov, 2021

