Activists at a vigil protesting against the impending execution of Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam, who was convicted of a drug offence 10 years ago in Singapore. Photo: EPA
Singapore’s highest court grants stay of execution for Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam after he tests positive for Covid-19
- Execution by hanging had been due on Wednesday, but court hearing last ditch appeal suspends proceedings due to infection
- The case of Nagaenthran, who has an IQ of 69, has attracted international attention, including from Virgin boss Richard Branson
Topic | Singapore
Activists at a vigil protesting against the impending execution of Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam, who was convicted of a drug offence 10 years ago in Singapore. Photo: EPA