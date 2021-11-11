Christian Gaza wants to take Jennie Kim out for dinner. Photo: Facebook
K-pop fans riled by Filipino businessman who placed US$30,000 ad to woo Blackpink’s Jennie
- Christian Gaza, 28, hopes it will be second time lucky – he placed a similar ad in 2017 to date Philippine actress Erich Gonzales but she turned him down
- While ardent K-pop fans go to great lengths to express their love for idols, insiders say most don’t bring attention to themselves and act as a family
