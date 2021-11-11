Philippine nationals in Macau gather to support Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jnr on November 7, 2021. Photo: Facebook
‘Bongbong’ Marcos’ supporters in Macau detained, spend ‘20 hours in police station without food’
- The police force is interviewing workers who were part of an unauthorised event where fliers bearing Marcos’ face and the Macau SAR symbol were handed out
- The probe comes a month after another group in Macau organised a gathering to support VP Leni Robredo in the 2022 Philippine presidential election
