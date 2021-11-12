Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai with her husband Asser Malik in Britain. Photo: Twitter via Reuters
Malala Yousafzai’s marriage to Pakistani Asser Malik sparks debate among South Asian feminists
- Shot by a Taliban gunman at age 15, the Pakistani Nobel laureate recovered, went to Oxford and continues to lobby for women’s education
- Will marriage at age 24 derail her fight against girls’ oppression, other women ask
Topic | Malala Yousafzai
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai with her husband Asser Malik in Britain. Photo: Twitter via Reuters