People in Seoul attend a #MeToo march on International Women’s Day on March 8, 2018. Photo: Reuters
South Korean women fight back as disillusioned young men seek to cancel feminism

  • Tens of thousands of disenfranchised men, including popular politicians, are joining calls to get rid of gender equality efforts with claims of ‘reverse discrimination’
  • As women activists fight against the growing wave of intolerance, they have to contend with harassment, cyberbullying, stalking and physical assault over their views

Salomé Grouard
Salomé Grouard

Updated: 9:31am, 13 Nov, 2021

