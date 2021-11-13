Falguni Nayar, managing director and CEO of Nykaa, attends the company's IPO listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai. Photo: AFP Falguni Nayar, managing director and CEO of Nykaa, attends the company's IPO listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
Falguni Nayar, managing director and CEO of Nykaa, attends the company's IPO listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
India
This Week in Asia /  People

How Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar became India’s newest billionaire and richest self-made woman

  • The investment banker turned beauty and fashion entrepreneur has a net worth of almost US$7 billion after floating FSN, the parent company of her Nykaa brand, on the Mumbai stock exchange
  • Her stunning rise was fuelled by partnerships with Bollywood actors such as Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, a savvy diversification into an expanding market, and a refusal to believe in glass ceilings

Topic |   India
Neeta Lal
Neeta Lal

Updated: 2:30pm, 13 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Falguni Nayar, managing director and CEO of Nykaa, attends the company's IPO listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai. Photo: AFP Falguni Nayar, managing director and CEO of Nykaa, attends the company's IPO listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
Falguni Nayar, managing director and CEO of Nykaa, attends the company's IPO listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE