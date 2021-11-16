Women teachers in Kerala are fighting back against expectations that they should wear saris to work. Photo: Shutterstock
Women teachers in Kerala needn’t wear a sari after winning minister’s backing
- Principals and teachers in the Indian state have been at loggerheads over what constitutes acceptable work attire, with many school heads giving their teachers an ultimatum: the sari or the job
- Saris were mandatory until 2013 and the tradition has been so rigidly enforced that many principals have stuck to the dress code despite its abolition
