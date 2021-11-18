The Suneung is South Korea’s notoriously high-pressured college entrance exam. Photo: EPA
South Korea’s infamous 8 hour Suneung college exam faces growing protests amid fears over students’ mental health

  • On November 18 every year, a hush descends on South Korea as nationwide its students sit the notoriously high-pressured exam, on which much of their lives will depend
  • But the exam faces questions of its own. Not only has it been linked to mental health problems among the young, critics say it is too focused on rote learning and needs a rethink

David D. Lee
Updated: 7:00am, 18 Nov, 2021

