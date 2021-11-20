The staff at the opening of La Beauté & Style salon in New Delhi. Photo: Avantika Mehta
At New Delhi’s first transgender salon, men born as women find freedom at last
- La Beauté & Style salon is about more than providing work and skills for an underprivileged community. It is a way of educating society, of helping cis-people understand that transgender people are ‘just, well, people’
- The team includes India’s first transgender man bodybuilder, a famous rights activist, a receptionist scarred by his past and a beautician who worked as a secret milkman for years to earn enough money for sex-reassignment therapy
