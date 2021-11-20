Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos. Photo: Reuters
Seven Philippine presidential hopefuls to watch, from ‘Bongbong’ Marcos to Leni Robredo and Manny Pacquiao
- Two Duterte loyalists, a former boxer, a human rights lawyer, a unionist, the son of a dictator and a former actor are vying for the top job
- Three candidates want Beijing to respect the Philippines’ rights in the South China Sea, while two champion the death penalty and one supports same-sex marriage
Topic | Asia elections
Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos. Photo: Reuters