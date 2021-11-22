Azeem Rafiq fights back tears while testifying on November 16 in front of a parliamentary committee investigating racial harassment at Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Photo: Handout
British-Pakistanis call out racism in UK after cricketer Azeem Rafiq shares ordeal of harassment and bullying

  • Azeem Rafiq’s allegations against Yorkshire County Cricket Club have inspired others to share their experiences using social media hashtag #RacismIsNotBanter
  • The former player’s revelations of racial harassment at the club have once again brought to the fore the racism those of South Asian heritage face in Britain

Sonia Sarkar

Updated: 7:12pm, 22 Nov, 2021

