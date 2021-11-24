Anchilee Scott-Kemmis, 22, Miss Universe Thailand 2021. Photo: Facebook
Anchilee Scott-Kemmis, 22, Miss Universe Thailand 2021. Photo: Facebook
Thailand
This Week in Asia /  People

Miss Universe Thailand’s #realsizebeauty message resonates as standards shift

  • Anchilee Scott-Kemmis impressed the pageant’s judges, and wider Thai public, with her embrace of body positivity and promotion of acceptance
  • At 1.83m tall, the Thai-Australian model is a reflection of how Thailand ‘has grown to appreciate more athleticism in a female body’, one judge said

Topic |   Thailand
Jitsiree Thongnoi
Jitsiree Thongnoi in Bangkok

Updated: 8:00am, 24 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Anchilee Scott-Kemmis, 22, Miss Universe Thailand 2021. Photo: Facebook
Anchilee Scott-Kemmis, 22, Miss Universe Thailand 2021. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE